BSW Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 892.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $302.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.40 and a 200-day moving average of $256.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total transaction of $4,581,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,981,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,707,719.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total transaction of $4,581,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,981,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,707,719.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 888,175 shares of company stock worth $255,782,096. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.97.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

