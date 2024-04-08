BSW Wealth Partners Buys New Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 113,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,207.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 82,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 75,916 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.85. The stock had a trading volume of 27,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,764. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average is $58.80. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $64.08.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

