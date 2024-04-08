BSW Wealth Partners Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners owned 2.14% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,079,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

XVV stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.80. 7,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $208.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.