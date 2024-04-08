BSW Wealth Partners Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $257.77. 1,075,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,825. The stock has a market cap of $363.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $261.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

