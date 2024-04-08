BSW Wealth Partners Has $32.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $32,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,364,000 after acquiring an additional 186,705 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,477,000 after purchasing an additional 133,229 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 121,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,802,000 after acquiring an additional 114,649 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.98. The stock had a trading volume of 35,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,425. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $119.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

