BSW Wealth Partners Has $4.57 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

BSW Wealth Partners cut its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,373,000 after acquiring an additional 679,218 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 214,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,973 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 121,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,090,000.

Shares of NUSC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.52. 159,697 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

