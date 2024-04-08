BSW Wealth Partners Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises 1.3% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.92. 121,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

