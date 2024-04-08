BSW Wealth Partners Has $813,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 43,445.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,252,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 145.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,960,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,164,263,000 after buying an additional 1,755,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $476.94. The stock had a trading volume of 479,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,509. The stock has a market cap of $444.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $357.58 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.65.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.95.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

