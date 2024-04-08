BSW Wealth Partners Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVUS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVUS stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $88.86. The company had a trading volume of 38,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,999. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.07.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

