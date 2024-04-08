BSW Wealth Partners Raises Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.81. 1,981,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,591,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $39.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

