BSW Wealth Partners Reduces Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,864 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Ball were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,172,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Ball by 446.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BALL stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $66.80. 334,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.26. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $67.97.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.58.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

