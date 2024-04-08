Busey Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Busey Bank lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.58. 640,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,633. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.73 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

