Busey Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Busey Bank cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC raised their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.7 %

C stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.02. 4,142,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,046,215. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

