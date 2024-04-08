Busey Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Busey Bank cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,624,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,428,686. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.