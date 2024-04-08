Busey Bank Has $24.44 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Busey Bank decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.9% of Busey Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Busey Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.21. 877,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,880. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.01. The company has a market cap of $138.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

