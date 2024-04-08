Busey Bank Has $7.82 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Busey Bank decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 30.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $350.07. 228,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,241. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.56. The firm has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 38.79%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

