Busey Bank Reduces Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Busey Bank reduced its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Busey Bank owned about 0.11% of Globe Life worth $12,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,697,000 after buying an additional 67,753 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 100.1% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GL

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.