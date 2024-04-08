Busey Bank Sells 1,868 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Busey Bank trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 49,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,385 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.56.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.64. 623,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,950. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $114.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.72.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

