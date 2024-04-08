Busey Bank Sells 3,141 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Busey Bank decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,129,979,000 after purchasing an additional 458,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,034,694,000 after buying an additional 721,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,986,123,000 after purchasing an additional 839,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,764,284,000 after buying an additional 315,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.62. 1,316,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,522,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.20. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

