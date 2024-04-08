Busey Bank Sells 6,392 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Busey Bank decreased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 1,247.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $9,957,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Exelon Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $37.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,555. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

