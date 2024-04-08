Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Lowered to $881.00 at KeyCorp

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $900.00 to $881.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $627.80.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $392.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $463.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.56. Cable One has a twelve month low of $388.69 and a twelve month high of $768.75. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.86 by ($2.20). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $411.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. Research analysts predict that Cable One will post 43.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 753.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

