California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Upgraded to Neutral by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on California Water Service Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut California Water Service Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CWT opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 0.49.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.98). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 125.84%.

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,614,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,175,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,936,000 after buying an additional 479,457 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2,396.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 459,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after buying an additional 440,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,135,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after buying an additional 292,111 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

