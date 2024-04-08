Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 1,054 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.13% of WEX worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in WEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Boit C F David now owns 1,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in WEX by 19,044.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in WEX by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $239.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.74 and its 200 day moving average is $199.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $244.04.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $127,565.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,433 shares of company stock valued at $14,708,896. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.77.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

