Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 80,253 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after buying an additional 9,341,798 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after buying an additional 7,097,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,274,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,599,000 after buying an additional 953,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

