Cambiar Investors LLC Invests $806,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $160.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.54. The company has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.