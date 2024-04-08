Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 1,105 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Air Lease worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,769 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,077,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,494,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,846,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Air Lease Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AL opened at $50.54 on Monday. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Lease news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $768,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 859,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,598,091.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Air Lease news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $768,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 859,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,598,091.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,152. 6.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

