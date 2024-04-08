Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,522 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 367.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in PGT Innovations by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGTI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

PGT Innovations stock opened at $41.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.15 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

