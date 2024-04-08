Cambiar Investors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,486,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,640,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,692,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PBA stock opened at $35.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.20. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.4944 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.14%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.