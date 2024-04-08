Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) EVP Sells $10,937.50 in Stock

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $10,937.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.6 %

CPB stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

