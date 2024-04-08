Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Agronomics (LON:ANIC)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Agronomics (LON:ANIC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 20 ($0.25) price objective on the stock.

Agronomics Stock Up 1.2 %

ANIC opened at GBX 8.60 ($0.11) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.70. Agronomics has a 52 week low of GBX 8.30 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 14.01 ($0.18). The company has a market capitalization of £86.86 million, a PE ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.62.

About Agronomics

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

