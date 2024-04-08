Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Barclays

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNI. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.55.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CNI opened at $129.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.59%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.