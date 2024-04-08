Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.27

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.27 and last traded at $81.27, with a volume of 842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 20.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.774 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.25%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 214,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.