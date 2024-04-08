Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$133.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$120.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$118.81.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CP traded up C$1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$119.94. 169,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,378. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$116.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$106.58. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.45 and a 12-month high of C$123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85. The firm has a market cap of C$111.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3864556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total transaction of C$123,300.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. Also, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total value of C$123,300.00. Insiders sold 37,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,023 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.