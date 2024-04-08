Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Sets New 52-Week Low at $228.88

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$228.88 and last traded at C$134.21, with a volume of 40398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$133.86.

Several analysts have commented on CTC.A shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$167.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$152.00 to C$146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$162.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of C$6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$137.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$140.70.

In related news, Director Steve Frazier bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$103.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,490.00. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

