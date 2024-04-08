Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Trading 10.8% Higher

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) traded up 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.36. 4,718,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 7,920,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush started coverage on Canoo in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $98.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Canoo by 32.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Canoo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Canoo by 23.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canoo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Canoo by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

