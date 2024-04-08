Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Trading 10.8% Higher

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVGet Free Report) traded up 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.36. 4,718,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 7,920,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush started coverage on Canoo in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Canoo Trading Up 11.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $98.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Canoo by 32.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Canoo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Canoo by 23.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canoo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Canoo by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

