Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $1,100.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $900.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $835.77.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $1.48 on Monday, hitting $967.10. The stock had a trading volume of 294,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,289. The business’s fifty day moving average is $926.73 and its 200 day moving average is $779.63. The company has a market cap of $126.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $482.74 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

