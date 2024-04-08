Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $180.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.95. 1,480,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,424. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.77 and a 200 day moving average of $161.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,649,592,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,044,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

