Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $189.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.14.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $143.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $149.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.39.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

