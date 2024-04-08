Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Capri Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83. Capri has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $166,766,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,347,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,352,000. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,090,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,347,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

