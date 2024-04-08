Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) PT Raised to GBX 175 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 160 ($2.01) to GBX 175 ($2.20) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.
Capricorn Energy Stock Performance
CNE stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.13) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 136.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 151.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12. The company has a market cap of £156.40 million, a P/E ratio of -154.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.28. Capricorn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 109.20 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 248 ($3.11).
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
