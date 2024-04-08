Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) PT Raised to GBX 175 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 160 ($2.01) to GBX 175 ($2.20) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

CNE stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.13) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 136.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 151.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12. The company has a market cap of £156.40 million, a P/E ratio of -154.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.28. Capricorn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 109.20 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 248 ($3.11).

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

