Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives $331.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $371.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

NYSE CSL opened at $399.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.09. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $204.29 and a 52-week high of $400.94. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 18.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

