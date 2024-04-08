CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CASI opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $8.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

