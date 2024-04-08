Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 9,152 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 9,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $196,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $488,673.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $482,319.64.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $48,116.80.

Castle Biosciences stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.86. 111,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,970. The company has a market cap of $572.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.93. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.74. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $66.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,491,000 after buying an additional 327,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,585,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after acquiring an additional 103,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,461,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,232,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

