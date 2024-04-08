Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $63.50 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $56.75 on Thursday. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 46.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 704,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after acquiring an additional 223,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,909,000 after acquiring an additional 365,648 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 361,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after buying an additional 39,208 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 43.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 58,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 28,410 shares during the last quarter.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

