CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CBFV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

CBFV stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $27.02.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 58,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

