Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.41. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $45.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average is $39.26.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $371.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.13 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,009,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,962,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,882,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,840,000 after acquiring an additional 324,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 36.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,688,000 after acquiring an additional 946,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,439 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,565 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

