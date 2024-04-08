Celanese (NYSE:CE) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $170.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.22.

Celanese Stock Down 0.4 %

Celanese stock opened at $162.62 on Thursday. Celanese has a 1-year low of $99.33 and a 1-year high of $172.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 180.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

