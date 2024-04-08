Celestia Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $103.44 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Celestia has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celestia has a total market cap of $1.75 billion and approximately $103.44 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can now be purchased for $12.38 or 0.00017225 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,035,068,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,034,630,136.986178 with 175,673,664.736178 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 12.15359344 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $53,437,725.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

