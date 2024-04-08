Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Shares Up 5.2%

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.99 and last traded at $58.88. 29,078 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 72,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CSR. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Centerspace in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSR

Centerspace Trading Up 4.8 %

Centerspace Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $882.83 million, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centerspace news, Director John A. Schissel purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centerspace during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Centerspace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Centerspace by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centerspace during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.