CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.09 and last traded at $82.26. Approximately 1,437,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,450,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. UBS Group downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.19.

Get CF Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

CF Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average is $80.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.